Richard Robert Shore, 81, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 9, 2026 at the Raintree Village long term care facility in Lee’s Summit, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Services will be held on Monday, February 16th at First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit. Visitation at 1:00 p.m., with funeral following at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held privately for the family.

Richard was born June 14, 1944, in rural Lone Jack, MO, the son of the late Robert M. and Helen (Brown) Shore. Following his graduation from CMSU, Richard worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years as a letter carrier in Lee’s Summit, retiring as an IT specialist. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit for many years, involved in numerous volunteer capacities. His favorite hobbies were weather and computers.

Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laura Sue (Wilt), their daughters Chris (Daryl) Miller, and Michelle (Clint) Williamson. Grandchildren include Joshua and Adam Miller, Abby, Ben, Natalie and Grant Williamson. He is also survived by his sister Louise Shore, brother Ralph Shore (Shirley), and many family members, including several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and granddaughter Natalie Grace Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in memory of both Richard and Natalie.

Arrangements by Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, Missouri