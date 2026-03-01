Robert “Bob” Troy Taylor, 74, of Wichita Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, of natural causes. Bob was born on March 7, 1951, in Kansas City, MO and was one of 5 children.

Bob is preceded in death by his dad, Roy “Pud” Taylor, stepmother, Virginia Taylor, mother, Cora Lee Matsui, and brothers Don McElroy and Bill Taylor.

In 1973, Bob married Ilene “Bunny” Thompson. They had a long marriage of nearly 50 years before Bunny passed away in 2023. They have one child who survives them: Troy Taylor (Penny) of Wichita, KS. They are blessed with two grandchildren who survive them: Noah and Rowen. Bob is also survived by his two sisters, Diane Day (Randy), Polo, MO, and Debbie Taylor-Rodick (Steve), Kanas City, MO.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy, as a Damage Controlman and an ABF Refueler. After his service career, he obtained his architectural design degree from the University of Kansas. He was a lifetime Jayhawk fan – Rock Chalk! Bob had a successful career as an architect, working for several different firms. Touches of Bob’s creative work can be seen throughout Kansas City and Lee’s Summit in office buildings, theaters, hotels, banks, and schools. Bob and Bunny eventually built a house in Lee’s Summit, Missouri where they raised their son and lived for over 30 years. These were treasured years, hosting family gatherings and holiday events. Bob was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Lee’s Summit. Faith was big part of family life, and he took his family to church every Sunday. He loved serving in the nursery with the “littles” and as a Deacon. In 2019, he and Bunny embarked on a new adventure, life in Wichita, Kansas to be near the grandchildren. Bob faithfully attended his grandchildren’s theater, band, choir, and cross-country events.

To know Bob was to know he was a sports fanatic! He was a Chiefs season ticket holder for many years. He would often take his son to games and shared tickets with friends. Bob was known to be a man of few words, unless talking sports. To say he had a sweet tooth is an understatement. Desserts, sweets, and the famous LaMars donuts were considered a major food group. A candy stash was always around!

In 2023, failing health stole Bob’s independence, and he began residency at Brookdale Tallgrass of Wichita, KS. Bob’s charm earned him a spot in the hearts of many there. In fact, he was crowned prom king at their ‘senior’ prom in 2024!

Troy and Penny would like to thank family, friends, and Brookdale Tallgrass for their love and support over the years. We are forever grateful.

Flowers and arrangements in memory of Robert “Bob” Troy Taylor, can be sent to Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.