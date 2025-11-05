Sandra Kay “Sandy” Fockler, 80, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away at her home on November 2, 2025.

Sandy was born February 20, 1945 to Fred Dale and Lola Marie (Pryor) Mitchell in Bradford, Illinois. Fred and Lola moved their family to Windsor, Missouri when Sandy was about six months old. It was there that she grew up and graduated from high school and it was there she met Phillip Wayne Fockler and they were married August 23, 1963. Phillip and Sandy had one son, Lance.

Sandy was an executive secretary at the Western Electric plant in Lee’s Summit. She was a member of the Executive Women’s International Organization for over twenty years. For about thirty years Phillip and Sandy enjoyed spending time at their lake house they purchased from Sandy’s parents near Climax Springs, Missouri. Sandy spent time knitting small items for friends and family and in later years took up painting.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Phillip; and her brothers Dwain and Ted Mitchell; she is survived by her son Lance and his wife Julie, as well as four nieces and a nephew.

Sandy loved Lance’s daily visits with his dogs, her “grand-dogs”, especially Scrappy Doo and she will deeply missed.

A visitation will be held Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution in Sandy’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.