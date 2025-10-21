October 20, 2025, marked the start of School Bus Safety Week and the Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists that school bus safety is an important part of driver etiquette.

The Patrol encourages everyone to review these school bus safety tips:

Parents and Students

Parents, please remind your students to use proper school bus etiquette when being transported to and from school. Students should sit quietly in their seats and keep the aisle clear. They should never shout, throw objects, or stick anything out the window.

Students should make note of where emergency exits are on the bus in case they need to use them. They should always listen to the school bus driver for instructions. When exiting the bus, always use the handrail and stay at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing a street.

Motorists

Motorists are reminded to be aware of all school zones and school bus stop signs. Bus drivers must activate the bus’s crossing control arm when loading or unloading students. MO law states that if motorists are meeting or following a stopped school bus on a two-lane road, drivers must stop. However, it is only necessary to stop on a four-lane highway when following the bus. Be extra cautious as some children may not be aware of traffic and step unexpectedly onto the roadway. Allow extra time during your commute during school hours.

Drivers, students, and parents should remain patient and aware when school bus transportation is in use. Not only does this protect school children, but it will ensure your and other motorists’ safety as well.

For more news, follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on X @MSHPTrooperGHQ