St. Paul A Cappella, a select ensemble of professional and semi-professionals from the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will present the 1605 Requiem of Spanish Renaissance composer Tomas Luis de Victoria in their annual Holy Week Concert on Sunday, March 29, 4:00 PM, in the historic c.1879 church at 416 SE Grand Avenue in Lee’s Summit. Admission to the concert is free and all present are invited to a Wine & Cookie Reception following the program.

St. Paul A Cappella is one of the three choirs at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The choir of 10-16 voices is present in the Sunday liturgies of the church, specializing in music of the Renaissance, early American folk hymns, and newer works for chamber choir. Their annual Holy Week concerts have included music by Pablo Casals, Gregoria Allegri, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Alessandro Scarlatti, and many others. The group is led by Dr. William O. Baker, who was appointed Music Director in 2000, and Associate Music Director Dr. Jamea Sale.

The Music Ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is one of the busiest in the Kansas City area, sponsoring numerous outreach concerts by parish ensembles and community performers. The church is known for its annual performance of Messiah each December and its celebration of American music around the Fourth of July.

For information contact the church at 816-524-3651.