Stanley Roy Jaggars, 86, of Agency, MO formerly of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away December 28, 2025.

He was born on September 19, 1939, to William Moody and Francis LaRue (Ratliff) Jaggars in Pryor, OK. Stan was raised on a farm in rural Chouteau, OK and graduated from Chouteau High School. He later graduated from Oklahoma State University.

In 1960 he was united in marriage to Marian Kay Denton. After their marriage they raised their four children in Lee’s Summit. Kay passed away in 1994. In 1996 he married Susy Kline. After their marriage they lived in Agency, MO.

Stan retired from Honeywell after 30 years of service. He was active in his local churches. Stan was an avid fisherman, loved traveling and most of all he loved singing and sharing the Word of Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Kay Jaggars, his son Mark Jaggars, his parents Moody and LaRue Jaggars and his brother Jim Jaggars.

Stan is survived by his wife Susy Jaggars; his children Stephanie Sommerkamp, Randy (Angela) Jaggars and Paul Jaggars; grandchildren Alex Sommerkamp, Andrew Sommerkamp, Erin (Stewart) Patton-Adams, and Oliva Jaggars; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 5, 2026, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower, MO.

Graveside Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 5th, 2026, at Lee’s Summit Cemetery 806 S 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

Donations may be made to the Salvation Army.