Summit Christian Academy (SCA) recently hosted elected officials and local stakeholders for its eighth annual Legislative Breakfast, which was their largest yet.
Distinguished guests included Missouri State Leaders: State Treasurer Vivek Malek, State Representative & Speaker of the House Dr. Jon Patterson, State Senators Rick Brattin & Mike Cierpiot, and State Representatives Bill Irwin & Josh Hurlbert. City of Lee’s Summit Representatives included Councilmembers Donnie Funk, Faith Hodges, Mia Prier, Cynda Rader, & Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez.
In addition, the SCA students from the Scouts of America Pack 323 led pledges, SCA Early Education students performed, and the SCA Junior/Senior Ensemble performed the Battle Hymn of the Republic.
Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is an independent, non-denominational Christian school serving over 1300 preschool-12th grade students from over 195 area churches with a college preparatory Christian education. Summit Christian Academy is fully accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and the North Central Association and provides a college-preparatory program, along with a full range of extracurricular activities. The staff and faculty at Summit Christian Academy strive to inspire students to discover and achieve their God-given potential.