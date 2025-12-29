SCA’s annual Legislative Breakfast included distinguished Missouri State Leaders: State Treasurer Vivek Malek, State Representative and Speaker of the House Dr. Jon Patterson, State Senators Rick Brattin and Mike Cierpiot, and State Representatives Bill Irwin and Josh Hurlbert

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) recently hosted elected officials and local stakeholders for its eighth annual Legislative Breakfast, which was their largest yet.

Distinguished guests included Missouri State Leaders: State Treasurer Vivek Malek, State Representative & Speaker of the House Dr. Jon Patterson, State Senators Rick Brattin & Mike Cierpiot, and State Representatives Bill Irwin & Josh Hurlbert. City of Lee’s Summit Representatives included Councilmembers Donnie Funk, Faith Hodges, Mia Prier, Cynda Rader, & Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez.

In addition, the SCA students from the Scouts of America Pack 323 led pledges, SCA Early Education students performed, and the SCA Junior/Senior Ensemble performed the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is an independent, non-denominational Christian school serving over 1300 preschool-12th grade students from over 195 area churches with a college preparatory Christian education. Summit Christian Academy is fully accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and the North Central Association and provides a college-preparatory program, along with a full range of extracurricular activities. The staff and faculty at Summit Christian Academy strive to inspire students to discover and achieve their God-given potential.