Theodore (Ted) Masterson Whiting, 81 of Laurie, Missouri passed away on October 13, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Harvey) Whiting, son Tavish Whiting of Lee’s Summit and daughter Tedra Whiting of Gravois Mills; 7 grandchildren: Dane Whiting, Chase and Trent Hyman, Phillip and Hunter Harris, and Brenna and Teagan Hertig, brother, Glenn Herbert Whiting and sister-in-law, Norma Whiting.

Ted graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1962, where he competed in football, basketball and track and went on to compete in the Olympic Trials in 1964. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Missouri Army National Guard-Battery D 129th Field Artillery. He received his BS in Criminal Justice Administration from CMSU and became a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, serving in Jackson, Johnson and Saline Counties. As a trooper he earned the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit for Life Saving which was written into the US Congressional Record. He moved to Maryland and became Vice President of Loss Prevention and Distribution for Montgomery Ward’s US operations and was a consultant to the US Secret Service, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Sheriff Department and many more. In retirement he owned and operated “The Cat’s Inn” a Bed and Breakfast for Cats featured in Cat Life magazine. He moved back to Missouri and was owner of Village Antiques of Gravois Mills. He also served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Laurie, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Village Missouri on November 2nd, at Fillmore House from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude’s in his name.

