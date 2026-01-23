Truitt Daniel Hendrix, 19, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2025. Beloved by many, Truitt’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of all who loved him. He was born on January 2, 2006, in Overland Park, Kansas.

From childhood, Truitt was generous with his infectious smiles and brought joy through his genuine laughter. He had a natural gift for drawing authentic smiles and laughter from others. Always ready for an adventure, he enjoyed hiking and skateboarding, and he rarely passed up a chance to enjoy ice cream. Truitt had an empathetic heart and aimed to put others at ease whenever he was around.

Truitt had a deep passion for music and played the drums with his whole heart. Rhythm was his language, his heartbeat, and one of the truest expressions of who he was. Through music, he spoke to the world and communicated what words often could not. His creativity was also evident in the song lyrics he wrote, his artwork, and his love of cooking from scratch and creating his own coffee recipes, each reflecting his expressive spirit.

Truitt is survived by his parents and six siblings: Triston (Lydia Fry), Aubrey (Carter Hunzeker), Aliya, Tayton, Titus, and Ava. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, with whom he lived during the last year of his life, Tonya and Scott O’Brien, and his cousins: Delainey (Wayne Craft), Kynzie (Dylan Sarratt), Max, Dennis, Daniel, Molly, Jack, and Ronen.

He is further survived by his paternal grandparents, Kathy and Dennis Hendrix, and his maternal grandfather, Dale Mapes; his aunt and uncle, Tacy and Clayson Lyons, and cousins Elijah, Ezekiel, Micah, Lydia, Hannah, and Jeshaiah; and his aunt and uncle, Jo and Dale Drake, and cousin Abby. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Mapes.

A memorial service celebrating Truitt’s life will be held on January 31st at 2:00 PM. In Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Though his time here was brief, Truitt’s rhythm, laughter, and presence will echo in the hearts of all who loved him.