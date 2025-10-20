Join Longview Chapel Christian Church for an afternoon of safe and spooky fun! They will be having a Trunk or Treat from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Come with your costume and trick-or-treat bag and enjoy all the treats and decorations they have in store for you! This event is FREE and open to the public – all ages welcome. Bring a friend or two along!

Longview Chapel Christian Church is located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit. For questions, contact office@longviewchapelcc.org or call the church at 816-763-6290.