Missouri is one of the few states that provides public transit service in every county – enabling individuals to get where they need to go. Beyond working to offer this unmatched level of accessibility, many transit operators are electively going the extra mile to serve their respective communities and care for riders. This includes two transit operators from the Kansas City area who were presented with a Missouri Transit Operator Champion Award from the Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) during the 2025 Midwest Transit Conference, held in Kansas City in early September.

“Transit operators are the backbone of public transit systems, working diligently to deliver essential services across every county,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the MPTA. “Their efforts often go unnoticed, and these awards are a way to recognize their dedication and willingness to go the distance.”

Mike Costelow

The transit operators honored from Kansas City were nominated for this award by their respective employers and include:

KC Streetcar Operator Mike Costelow of the KC Streetcar Authority who was recognized for consistently being a reliable, professional and invaluable member of the KC Streetcar team. He has been a part of the team since nearly the beginning, and everyone knows Costelow as a dependable teammate. This year, he has gone above and beyond by supporting KC Streetcar expansion efforts and new vehicle testing. He is the go-to operator for new testing efforts and has continued to be extremely flexible and dynamic – especially over the past year. Costelow takes each day, one day at a time, and operates in a calm and collected manner.

Dora Howard

Dora Howard of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) who was recognized for having built a successful career where she is known for providing excellent customer service to her coworkers and the passengers she transports daily. Howard shows up each day and is always willing to work extra hours to ensure service is running smoothly. Due to her dedicated service, she has achieved the status of badge #3 by the KCATA.

The MPTA helps support the state’s 32 transit providers by promoting access to public transit services and the value of personal mobility. To learn more, visit www.mopublictransit.org.