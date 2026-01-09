Windle D. McPheeters, 93 years old of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, passed away on December 31, 2025. Born June 24, 1932 to Virgil and Juanita (Nunn) McPheeters in Urbana, Missouri, Windle spent his childhood on the family farm learning all he could about farming, repairing machinery, and more. Upon graduation from high school, Windle joined the US Army and proudly served in Korea where he received the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the UN Service Medal.

On a two-week furlough, prior to leaving for Korea, Windle married Shirley Harmon, a union that lasted more than 72 years. They welcomed two daughters, Nancy and Linda. Windle spent over 40 years working for the American Can Company where he was an inspector, ensuring quality cans for Folgers coffee. Upon retirement, Windle and Shirley spent many road trips seeing the beauty of the country of which he was so proud.

Windle was predeceased by his parents, Virgil and Juanita, daughter Nancy McPheeters, and son-in-law Nolan Fryatt.

Windle is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Linda Fryatt, grandchildren Marcus Fryatt (Jamie), Christopher Fryatt (Emilie) along with two great grandchildren, Clara and Brooks. He also is survived by his sister, Evelyn Brown as well as his niece, Mona, both of Tennessee.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. A burial will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following charities.

First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, Disabled American Veterans, Children’s Mercy Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.