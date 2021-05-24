May 24, 2021
FBI is investigating a bank robbery of Security Bank of Kansas City, 1101 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO on Monday at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Suspect described as follows: White Male, approximately 5’9”- 5’11”, thin build approximately 20 – 30 years old. He was wearing a grey or black ball cap, grey and black t-shirt, and blue jeans.
Suspect made verbal demand for cash and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency.
No weapon threatened or displayed, and there were no injuries.
