By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Sports fans of all ages will find something to enjoy at the Fringe Beerworks Sports Fest on Saturday, Jun. 5. The fun event lasts from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Fringe patio.

KC Mavericks hockey fans will want to get in line first at 1 p.m. as Mavs Sponsors PierMagic and PopCultureKC will be offering popcorn and giveaways.

The voice of the Mavericks Bob Rennison will greet fans and sign copies of his new book.

At 2 p.m. a Cowbell Contest is open to anyone.

At 2:30 p.m. talk KC Chiefs football with The X-Factor, Chiefs superfan.

Royals fans at 3 p.m. can watch a Royals game inside the bar. Outside fans can visit with Kevin O’ Brien, the “Royals Reporter.”

Enjoy four hours of fun for sports fans at Fringe Beerworks located at 224 SE Douglas in Downtown Lee’s Summit.