June 3, 2021

FBI is investigating a bank robbery today of Great Southern Bank in Lee’s Summit.

According to the FBI Great Southern Bank located at 150 NE Todd George Parkway was robbed today at 3:20 p.m.

Suspect is a white male approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, thin build. Wearing a new white cap, black COVID style face mask, long sleeve button down shirt and dark pants.

Suspect made a verbal demand for cash and threatened a weapon, although none was shown. Suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency and there were no injuries.