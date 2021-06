June 7, 2021

FBI is investigating a bank robbery today at Community America Credit Union located at 3100 291 Highway, Independence, Mo. at 3:15 p.m.

Suspect is a white male is late 20’s, early 30’s wearing a long sleeve shirt, baseball cap, and black and white sneakers.

No injuries, no weapon displayed. Suspect gave teller a demand note.

Fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency.