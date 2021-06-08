June 8, 2021

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 at approximately 6:10 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of SW 3rd Street and SW Bridlewood on the report of a two car, injury accident.

When crews arrived on scene they found the two vehicles, a white, Dodge truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe in the intersection. Initial investigation indicates that the Tahoe was proceeding from a stop sign to go north and make a left turn onto SW 3rd Street to head west.

The white truck was traveling east and struck the driver’s door of the Tahoe. The driver of the white truck, the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the white Tahoe was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His condition has since been upgraded and he is alert and conscious.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the crash using reconstruction techniques and evidence gathered from the scene.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.