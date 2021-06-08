June 5, 2021

Anna Hoffman, a part of Raytown South High School’s class of ’21, was awarded the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) Marion H. Bloch Scholars Award. This award will cover her tuition and fees for up to five years, along with granting her a peer mentor through UMKC’s Peer Academic Leadership Program (PAL).

Hoffman was also a Missouri Scholars Academy attendee in 2019. Other honors and awards she received this year include: the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy-Spanish, Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award, Bright Flight, Raytown PTA Joe Herndon Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Coleman-Latta Scholarship, and Raytown South’s Principal Citizenship Award.

During her high school career, Hoffman was a member of the National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, theatre, Cardinals Advancing Racial Equity, and the Citizens Advisory Committee.