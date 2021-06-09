June 9, 2021

Released by: Captain Dyon Harpe

Raytown, MO – On Wednesday, 06-09-2021, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Raytown police officers were called to a report of someone shooting at a residence in the 11200 block of East 71 Terrace.

Officers arrived at that location and found an adult male who had apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)