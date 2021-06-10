June 10, 2021

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO—On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:12 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 4300 block of SW Ward Road. The caller reported they were connecting pipe in a wall and set the insulation on fire.

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the outside of a two-story, single-family residence. The occupant was safe outside.

Crews entered the structure and found moderate smoke in the finished basement and first floor. Using a thermal imaging camera crews quickly located the fire in the wall and a portion of the basement ceiling. The concealed spaces were opened up and the fire was extinguished. The incident was under control by 11:29 a.m.

Fire damage was contained to the concealed spaces of the wall and ceiling in the basement. The remainder of the basement and first floor sustained significant smoke damage. The cause of the fire was determined to be from the occupant using a torch to connect pipe in the wall and embers igniting combustible building materials.