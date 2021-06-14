June 14, 2021

A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces multiple charges, including Murder 2nd Degree, after he fled from police on June 4, 2021, and in Lake Lotawana struck the vehicle of Patsy Arnold, killing her, Jackson County Prosecutor Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Francois C. Orloff, dob: 10/23/1990, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.*

According to court records, the crash occurred on westbound U.S. 50 Highway in Lake Lotawana on June 4, 2021. Police found a red Ford Ranger on its top in the ditch along U.S. 50. On the scene they identified that Patsy Arnold, dob: 3/18/1948, had died as a result of injuries related to this vehicular crash. The defendant was taken into custody near the scene after he exited the crashed Ford Ranger and fled on foot until he was taken into custody by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. The defendant told police he took drugs in an attempt to kill himself, then he just started driving faster and faster in an attempt to commit suicide.

Other charges may be filed in the future.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000/10 percent.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

Charging Document(s)