By CIO Carmen Spaeth

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at approximately 1:43pm, emergency crews were called to the area of SE US 50 Hwy and SE Blackwell on a single car, injury accident.

When crews arrived on scene they found the vehicle, a black Toyota FJ Cruiser, in the center median. It appeared the vehicle had rolled several times. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the crash using reconstruction techniques and evidence gathered from the scene. Identification of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.