June 19, 2021

The Lee’s Summit R-7 District Board of Education met June 15 and approved the employment of Dr. Brett D. Potts as assistant superintendent of secondary education, effective July 1.

Dr. Potts brings 30 years of school district experience as a teacher and administrator to LSR7. He has served as principal at both the high school and middle school level and has been the principal of Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park, Kan. since 2013. Prior to that, he served as the principal of Pleasant Ridge Middle School, also in the Blue Valley School District.

Dr. Potts’ experience also includes teaching positions in the Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission, Harrisonville and Joplin school districts.

He was honored as the Kansas Teacher of the Year in 2005.

Dr. Potts earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Pittsburg State University and his master’s degree in secondary education from Kansas State University. He earned his doctorate at Baker University.