July 10, 2021

The City of Lee’s Summit, in partnership with the Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 19 and July 20 at the City’s Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Rd.

All presenting donors will receive either a free Royals T-shirt or hat.

The Community Blood Center recently announced a blood emergency. Its blood supply is critically low to meet the needs of hospitals in the Kansas City metropolitan area, with 3,500 blood donations required every week to meet demand. Donors of all blood types are needed.

Extra safety precautions are being taken at donation sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All donors are asked to wear a mask and temperatures will be checked at the door. A full list of safety protocols can be found at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.

Donors can register at savealifenow.org/group using the group code KCJN. There are certain requirements to donate blood. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 115 pounds and be in good overall health. Donors can be 16 years old with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. It is also important to drink plenty of fluids and eat a good meal prior to donating blood. Appointments are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will only be accepted as capacity allows.