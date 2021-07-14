Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Garage Fire Heavily Damages Home

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO—On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:17 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 Block of NE Noeleen Court. The occupant reported a fire in the garage and the house was being evacuated

When the fire department arrived, the garage of the split-level, single-family home was heavily involved in fire and rapidly spreading up the front of the house to the floor above. The occupants of the house were safe outside.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the garage and entered the house to check for additional fire spread and confirm that everyone was out of the building. The incident was under control by 10:37 p.m.

The fire caused extensive damaged to the garage and its content, including many pieces of gasoline powered property maintenance equipment. Damage to the second floor was contained mainly to the front of the building above the garage, with heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the structure.

The fire originated in the northeast corner of the garage. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.