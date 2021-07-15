The KC Cappies, compromised of high-schoolers from all over the Kansas City metro, have been hard at work rehearsing to perform Disney’s “Newsies” this weekend, July 16 through 18 at Lee’s Summit West.

Starring Lee’s Summit’s own Connor Kelly-Wright, Max Twogood, Grace Westbrook, and Gracie Heath, “Newsies” is set in turn-of-the century New York City, and is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Sister Act”) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (“Kinky Boots”).

Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” “Newsies” is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.