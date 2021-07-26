Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

July 28, 2021 10:00 a.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Hire Pleasant Lea Middle School Principal Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.