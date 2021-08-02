Aug. 2, 2021

Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra now each face Murder 1st Degree, plus nine other felony and misdemeanor charges, related to the death of Kensie Aubry, whose body was recovered recently from a Grain Valley, MO, property, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

The grand jury indictment lists the following charges against both defendants: Murder 1st Degree, Harassment 1st Degree and Sexual Misconduct 1st Degree.* The indictment also charges defendant Hendricks, dob: 9/29/1980, with the additional charges of Enticement of a Child and Child Molestation 3rd Degree. Defendant Ybarra, dob: 10/7/1990, is additionally charged with Enticement of a Child, Sexual Misconduct 1st Degree, a misdemeanor count of Tampering With Physical Evidence and three counts of Tampering With A Victim.

“Our community owes greatly a child victim in this case who came forward and alerted police of the gruesome criminal activity detailed in these charges,” Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated. “Without her bravery, we might not know today Kensie Aubry’s fate.”

Baker added that she also was “grateful that we are able to deliver an answer to a family long wanting to know the fate of their loved one. We hope deliver to them and our community justice as well.”

Baker noted the diligence of detectives at the Grandview and Independence police agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas City Police Department’s Career Criminal Unit and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. She noted, too, the work of two assistant prosecutors in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office who worked with police from the first call related to this case many weeks ago.

