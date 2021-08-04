July 31, 2021

Resiliency at Work 2.0 (RW2) is a nonprofit career and technical education school headquartered in Lee’s Summit. In partnership with KC Degrees of MARC, they are holding a one-hour event that helps people from high school students to adults explore career skills for and opportunities in the architecture/engineering/construction or AEC Industry.

The one-hour, online event is taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. central standard time. The webinar will benefit those who have or haven’t considered how their creative and computing skills may be applicable to careers and internships in the AEC Industry.

Another benefit of the event involves the details for the RW2 logo redesign competition. The winner will receive a full scholarship (up to $4,000) from RW2 for training and certification in one of its AEC programs.

Register for the event via https://conta.cc/3kEHjmu

For more information, email resworkforce2@gmail.com or call 816-875-0111.