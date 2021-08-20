Sgt Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit MO Police Department

Public Information Officer

August 20, 2021

On Friday, August 20th at approximately 1:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries in the intersection of NW Chipman Road and NW Pryor Road. When officers arrived on scene they located a two car accident with one vehicle rolled on it’s side in the north bound lanes of NW Pryor Road. Fire Department personnel assessed medical patients from both vehicles and transported patients with serious, but non life threatening injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling east on Chipman had struck the second vehicle as it travelled south on Pryor. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Also on Friday, August 20th at 1:15 p.m. a second motor vehicle crash was dispatched in the intersection of SW County Line Road and SW Ward Road. When emergency crews arrived on scene they located a two vehicle accident with two persons that were ejected. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling east on SW County Line Road was struck by a vehicle traveling north on SW Ward Road. Both occupants from the eastbound vehicle were ejected from the vehicle and the north bound vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the yard of a residence on the NE corner of the intersection. Medical personnel transported a total of three persons from the scene and all had serious / life threatening injuries. The cause of this accident also remains under investigation.