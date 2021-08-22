Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Release Date: 08-22-2021

No Injuries Reported Following Early Morning Shooting

Raytown, MO – On Sunday, 08-22-2021, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Raytown police officers heard gunshots coming from the area of Raytown Rec Pool Hall, 10012 E. 63 Street. Officers responded to that location and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene. Officers stopped the vehicle and three people were subsequently taken into custody. All other involved people had left the scene.

No injuries were reported at the time of this release and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

Report number 21-2083.