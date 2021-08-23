August 23, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Today, the Jackson County Legislature approved a $1.7 million relocation plan to assist residents of Heart Village Mobile Home Park. The plan includes a partnership with Community Services League (CSL) to provide specialized housing and relocation assistance to families through the use of social workers, a relocation consultant and housing assistance funds.

“Today’s relocation plan is another step forward in the County’s efforts to help the residents of this community find new places to call home,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Hearing directly from the residents again about their needs and concerns is critical to ensuring there is no misinformation as we go through this process. The County is committed to being a good steward of taxpayer dollars and treating everyone fairly and respectfully as evidenced by the decisive action taken today by the County Legislature.”

In addition to a relocation consultant, Community Services League plans to hire two family stability specialists who would work with each family to address their individual relocation needs by conducting the following activities, including and not limited to:

Greeting and forming a working relationship with the families and mobile home park management

Conducting a baseline assessment of each family’s individual situation

Empowering families to use their voice and choice in deciding where to live and helping them navigate schooling concerns

Advising families about other CSL programs, like Career Trainings, and informing them on other public and private assistance programs that will make their relocation easier

Providing ongoing support and tracking the outcomes of families for one year

In addition, Jackson County will pay to relocate residents, including moving their homes, as well as provide $10,000 to help cover any additional expenses.

Approximately one month ago, the County Legislature approved the use of $7,050,000 in budgeted funds to acquire the site located at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway that meets all of the criteria established by the County’s consultant, JCDC Partners, LLC of Kansas City Missouri. The County has since finalized the purchase of the property.