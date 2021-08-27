August 26, 2021

Photo courtesy Jason Wickersheim Pictured left to right: GEHA President and CEO Art Nizza, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

By Fred Liggett



When heading to a Kansas City Chiefs game this season fans will be going to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to an off season name change. The new name was officially unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 26. The new inside signage was unveiled during an afternoon ceremony attended by team officials, GEHA employees and long-time season ticket holders.

The unveiling capped an offseason of changes to signage both inside and on the outside of the stadium now entering its 50th year as the home of the Chiefs. Back in March the Chiefs and GEHA (prounounced G.E.H.A.) announced a naming rights agreement. The Lee’s Summit based GEHA is a self-insured, not for profit association, offering medical and dental plans for federal employees, retirees and their families.

The ceremony, coming just one day before the Chiefs play a pre-season game to a full capacity stadium, featured panelists including GEHA CEO Art Nizza. Nizza said his “Excitement level is off the charts.” Nizza commented on the “Pride” he has for representing the GEHA organization on this eventful day and the “pride of serving our members.” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt called it “A special day.” Hunt added “GEHA has been a key sponsor, we appreciate their values and great to have them as a partner.”

So far in 2021 the Chiefs have played two pre-season games both being played on the west coast. The Chiefs lone home pre-season game was Friday, Aug. 27 against the Minnesota Vikings. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said “We are really excited to get back here.” Reid called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium “A loud and exciting place.” Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Quarterback, called the venue “A special place, we love playing here.”

The Chiefs open up the 2021 regular season at the 76,416 seat stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 when they host the Cleveland Browns. That afternoon the whole country will be able to see a game played at the newly named GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.