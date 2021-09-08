September 8, 2021

Sgt. Chris Depue

LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

On 9/7/2021 at approximately 5pm officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Target in the 1800 block of NW Chipman Road on the report of a robbery.

When officers arrived on scene they contacted the victim who stated that a black male suspect had attempted to grab her purse as she exited the store. The suspect struggled briefly with the victim and was unsuccessful in taking her purse after she was aided by Target security and other guests at the store. The suspect fled the parking lot in a Volkswagen Jetta heading west on Chipman Road.

While officers were at the scene gathering information a second victim contacted police and stated that a male suspect that matched the description from Target had attempted to get into her vehicle on Chipman Road near Cedar Creek Ln. The woman was able to drive away and the suspect was again unsuccessful.

The LSPD Communications Center worked to share information about the two incidents with nearby law enforcement agencies and later in the evening a suspect was taken into custody in a neighboring jurisdiction. Detectives are working today to tie the suspect to both incidents and to ultimately bring charges in the case.