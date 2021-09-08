Kendra Geib with Diva, parents Amber and Shawn, and younger sister Kennadi

September 4, 2021

Summit Stables LLC congratulates Kendra Geib of Lee’s Summit, MO, a young equestrian who competes at just eight years old, on her recent Reserve World Grand Championship title. Geib competes with her horse in the equitation division, which is judged on her performance with her horse and ability to maintain technically correct position in the saddle while displaying her horse’s best qualities.

Geib has been an avid equestrian riding with Summit Stables for over three years. She has a successful career in the beginner academy divisions, winning the State Championship for riders 10 and under at just 6 years old.

Upon moving up from the beginner divisions to the more advanced division she was teamed up with her equine partner With Bells On, affectionately known in the barn as Diva. After just two months together this pair traveled to Louisville, Kentucky for the World Championship Horse Show to compete among the best in the world, returning home with a Reserve World Grand Championship.

“Kendra is a naturally talented young rider with a work ethic to back it up. She grasps new concepts quickly and is fast to make corrections. We are so proud of her accomplishments and are very excited to see where the future takes this pair,” says head trainer Christie Milbury.

Geib and Diva train out of Summit Stables in Kansas City. The facility offers lessons for ages three and up of all skill levels, horse training, and day camps. Lessons are taught by certified professional instructors on a variety of farm owned horses. Riders can compete at local recreational shows and work their way up to World and National Championship levels.

For additional information visit www.summitstablesmo.com.