September 4, 2021

By Janice Phelan

Communications and Marketing University of Central Missouri-Missouri Innovation Campus

World Trade Center – Kansas City’s Go Global KC annual event will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit. The University of Central Missouri is a presenting sponsor for this recognized conference along with Summit Technology Academy’s Global Prep Squad.

Go Global is designed to promote Kansas City’s vibrant international trade economy and includes the opportunity for participants to meet other local international trade professionals and hear from thought leaders on the importance of engaging global markets.

This year’s theme focuses on global supply disruptions, lessons learned and outlooks for the future. The program will feature a panel of leaders from small business including Ike Nwabuonwu, chairman and CEO of Alpha Energy and Electric Inc.; Jay Kim, CEO and founder of DataLocker; and Aaron Zack, CEO at Sunlighten. A highlight of Go Global will be the announcement of the 2021 Economic Development Agency of the Year and 2021 Service Provider of the Year.

In addition to UCM and Global Prep Squad, Black & Veatch is the conference’s keynote presenting sponsor. For more information or to register, visit kcchamber.com