September 9, 2021 5:45 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Jackson County Health Department today has issued an order closing Rae’s Café in Blue Springs, MO. According to the letter, the Health Department has ordered the building closed due to continued violation of the County’s health order requiring masks indoors. The Code of State Regulations gives the health department director the authority to close a place of public or private assembly when necessary to protect public health.

Today’s action is in addition to an order issued last week by environmental health inspectors revoking the restaurant’s permit to serve food, resulting in its closure. Inspectors deemed the restaurant an imminent health hazard after receiving and verifying multiple complaints from the public over several weeks about non-compliance with the health order.

The County Counselor’s Office will file a legal petition in court tomorrow seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against the business and its owner to ensure the orders issued by the health department and food inspectors are followed.

September 9, 2021

Rae’s Café

1605 SW 7 Hwy

Blue Springs, MO 64015

Re: Rae’s Cafe

Dear Amanda Wohletz:

As the Director of Jackson County Health Department, I have been advised that the business you operate at 1605 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri 64015, a place of public accommodation, has been the site of continued violations of the Jackson County Health Order dated August 6, 2021 (“Order”), requiring individuals in an indoor place of public accommodation to wear face coverings or masks. Violation of this Order constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment or

other remedies available under law.

Pursuant to § 192.300 R.S.Mo. and § 192.320 R.S.Mo., the Order provides that the Sheriff, all chiefs of police, Park Rangers in the County and the Jackson County Environmental Health Department will ensure compliance with and enforcement of the Order. To date, the following enforcement actions have occurred based on multiple complaints received from the Jackson County public:

􀁸 August 18, 2021 Warning issued

􀁸 August 27, 2021 Ticket issued

􀁸 August 30, 2021 Ticket issued and Sanitation Observation Form provided

to owner of establishment

􀁸 September 3, 2021 Jackson County Environment Health Closure Order

issued, revoked Food Establishment permit

Accordingly, and pursuant to 19 CSR 20.20.040 (2)(G) and 19 CSR 20.20.050 (3) that provides for enforcement of orders establishing appropriate control measures, including through closure of establishments, and based on your continued violation of the Order and disregard for enforcement actions, Rae’s Café located at 1605 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri 64105 is closed effective immediately to protect the health and safety of residents of Jackson County.

Sincerely,

Bridgette Shaffer, MPH

Health Director

Jackson County Health Department