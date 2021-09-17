Sept. 17, 2021

Joint statement issued today by KCPD and Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on Cody Harrison

When faced with a tragedy like this we are called upon to improve ways to intervene and prevent senseless gun violence in our community.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are equally committed to reducing violent crime. Both agencies understand a Felon in Possession of a Firearm can be a precursor to violence. Today both agencies jointly agreed to examine opportunities to work together to ensure all dangerous offenders are appropriately addressed.

Jail capacity, recent legislative changes and societal attitudes make addressing gun possession and violence increasingly difficult. That said, our agencies will seek greater communication among all criminal justice partners to share information regarding those who pose potential threats of violence and use all our collective leverage to address those situations.