By Carmen Spaeth |Community Interaction Officer

**UPDATE 9/27/2021 3:05PM: The victim in this case has been identified as Brian S. Salinas, 24, of Leawood, KS** Investigators continue to work this case, there is currently no other information that can be released at this time.

Sgt. Chris Depue

LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

On Sunday, 9/26/2021 at 9:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of SW BurningWood Drive on the report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a male victim who had been shot lying in the driveway and a male suspect that was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators are working to gather information about what led up to the shooting and are currently taking statements and gathering evidence at the scene. Investigators have been able to establish that both the suspect and the victim in the case were known to each other.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation into the incident is on-going; police are not seeking any additional suspects in the case.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to family members.