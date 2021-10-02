October 2, 2021

By Fred Liggett

Having lost two games in a row the Kansas City Chiefs could use some love and they may just find it this week in a place known to be “The City of Brotherly Love.” Philadelphia is the destination for the 1-2 Chiefs as they get away from the AFC for a week to take on the challenge of the Eagles from the NFC.

After a season opening win at home against Cleveland, the Chiefs have lost at Baltimore and last week at home to the LA Chargers. The loss to Baltimore was blamed on the defense and their ability to stop the run. A week later it was the offense catching the blame for four turnovers in a rare division loss at home to the Chargers. After the game KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid felt ill and was taken as a precaution to a local hospital. Reid was released on Monday and returned to his coaching duties. Everyone with the Chiefs franchise it seems could use some love at this time.

The Chiefs attempt to get back to the .500 mark on the season takes them to what many just call Philly and the chance to play the Eagles another team at 1-2 in 2021. The Eagles also enter this game coming off from a loss to a divisional rival as they were routed by the Dallas Cowboys 41-21 last week. In the loss the Eagles defense was gashed a lot by RB Ezekiel Elliott which may mean a big game is coming up for Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Injuries not a big problem for the Chiefs as the team began prep work for the Eagles on Wednesday only missing CB Rashad Fenton and LB Willie Gay, Jr. from the practice field. Making big news this week throughout the NFL was the Chiefs signing former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon. Gordon is expected to be placed on the practice squad as the team awaits Gordon being ready to make his Chiefs and 2021 playing debut.

The Eagles have some fresh faces in key places for NFL fans to see. Starting with the team’s new head coach in Nick Sirianni. Starting for the Eagles now is Jalen Hurts who is known to do as much damage with his legs as his arm. A nugget to consider while watching the Chiefs/Eagles game on CBS is the Eagles defense having the fewest allowed plays of 20 yards or more. Expect the Chiefs high powered offense to test that statistic.

As everyone knows Chiefs coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City after a 14 year coaching stint with the Eagles. Coach Reid is 2-0 against his former team having beat the Eagles in Philly in 2013 and in KC in 2017. Thanks to so much being new with the Eagles and the Chiefs desire to get back to the win column I have a feeling the Chiefs will get some much needed love after this one ends in victory. Chiefs will return home to KC at 2-2 on the season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.