October 9, 2021

Anna Long, Miss Missouri Teen USA will be competing in the national pageant Miss Teen USA in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 26 and 27, 2021.

Long is a 2021 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School and currently attends the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she is pursuing a journalism degree.

Delegates will be competing from across the country representing 51 states for the national title of Miss Missouri Teen USA in conjunction with the Miss USA pageant. For more information on this event go to www.missusa.com.