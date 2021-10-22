WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 22, 2021) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today a consumer advisory regarding the onion recall that is occurring nationwide. Hy-Vee was recently notified by its supplier Capitol City Fruit that in August the grocer had received a shipment of onions that are part of the recall. The potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, 2021.

The only affected products sold at Hy-Vee stores were three-pound bags of yellow onions, available for purchase from Aug. 13 to Sept. 1, 2021.

The affected onions are no longer available at any Hy-Vee stores; however, consumers may have product remaining in storage or freezers, or in canned or frozen goods produced with the affected onions. Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee advises consumers to discard any affected product or return the product to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Additional information on the recall is available on the Food & Drug Administration’s page.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.