By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On November 6, 2021 at 2:02 p.m. the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1900 Block of West Elm Street in the City of Greenwood. A neighbor and the occupant reported the fire. The house was being evacuated.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the bedroom area of a one-story, single-family residence. All occupants were outside.

Fire crews entered the building and attacked the fire as other crews searched the building to confirm that everyone was out. Crews had the fire under control by 2:20 p.m.

The fire appears to have originated in a bedroom and caused extensive damage to the home. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Two civilians were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants.