November 9, 2021

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Monday, November 8, 2021 at approximately 10:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of NE Woods Chapel Road over Interstate 470 on a reported two car motor vehicle crash. When officers and medical crews arrived on scene they found two vehicles with damage; the initial investigation shows that the striking vehicle was exiting from the southbound lanes of I-470 and the other vehicle was traveling

west on Woods Chapel Road.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the driver of the vehicle travelling on Woods Chapel Road was pronounced dead at the scene; that driver was the single occupant of that vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was also the sole occupant of that vehicle and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment of

minor injuries.

Our Traffic Unit responded to the scene and they will conduct a reconstruction of the accident and attempt to determine the factors that led up to the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.