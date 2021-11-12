November 12, 2021

Today, Friday, Nov. 12, the Jackson County Legislature voted to rescind its mask mandate. The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted on Nov. 4 to modify its mask mandate, requiring masks for school buses and schools through Dec. 2. The Kansas City vote impacts Summit Pointe Elementary, as SPE is in Kansas City and must follow this mandate. The federal government still requires masks on all school buses.

As we shared with you on Oct. 22, per Board of Education action at the Oct. 21 Board meeting, the district mask requirement is in place until the Board’s next scheduled meeting on Nov. 18. Masks will be required in LSR7 until at least Nov. 18, per our October Board action.

The LSR7 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Stansberry Leadership Center. At that meeting, an agenda item on masks will address whether to extend the requirement or let the requirement expire. This will be a Board action item. Regardless of the LSR7 Board of Education’s vote, Summit Pointe Elementary is bound by the Kansas City mask mandate, which is in effect until Dec. 2.

We will communicate additional information as necessary, and thank you for your support and cooperation.

– The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District