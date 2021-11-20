November 20, 2021

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to find a room that has a sturdy broom in it this week in order to complete an impressive sweep of the NFC East Division with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs have already beaten Philadelphia and Washington on the road and the New York Giants at home. All three of those teams are under .500 while Dallas comes to town with the number one ranked offense in the NFL.

The Chiefs vs Cowboys game may not be played in prime time but plenty of people will get to see it thanks to FOX network showing it to over 85% of the country. On hand to describe the action will be FOX TV’s top crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. There is plenty of reason for all the excitement as the Chiefs have won three in a row and come in at 6-4. The Cowboys are 7-2 and with a win will be tied for the best mark in the NFC. Last week both teams showed what they can do with a pair of easy wins. The Cowboys won easily at home over Atlanta 43-3 while the Chiefs went on the road to Las Vegas and routed the Raiders 41-14.

Adding another measure of anticipation for a good game is the short injury lists both teams have this week. The Cowboys will be missing Randy Gregory on the D Line and could be without Tyron Smith. Meanwhile the Chiefs have OL Lucas Niang and CB L’Jarius Sneed listed as doubtful.

The Chiefs and Cowboys don’t play each other often thanks to being in different conferences. The last meeting was in 2017 and the Cowboys took home a 28-17 win. The victory gave Dallas the Preston Road Trophy which was started back in 1998 by Team owners Lamar Hunt and Jerry Jones. Preston Road is where both owners lived at the time.

Despite not playing each other often there are several players and coaches on each side who know the others well. Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is from St. Louis, MO where he attended John Burroughs High School. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy played in college at Baker University in Baldwin City, KS. For Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid he is 18-13 lifetime against Dallas after coaching against them for 14 years while at Philadelphia.

During the week Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the match up saying “Would be a hallmark win” if Dallas defeats the Chiefs. The Chiefs defense will have to be sturdy to avoid that from happening. The defense limited Green Bay to just seven points two weeks ago, then the Raiders to 14 points last week proving they are playing well and up to the challenge. Thanks to this D, the city known for being the home of Hallmark will get the win. The Chiefs head into a bye week with a victory and a four-game winning streak. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.