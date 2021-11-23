For Immediate Release

Nov. 23, 2021

Senior Judge James Welsh on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 11:22 a.m. filed his ruling that sets aside the conviction of Kevin Strickland, who has served 43 years in a Missouri prison, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

At 11:50 a.m. the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed a Notice of Dismissal, dismissing all criminal counts against Strickland.

“To say we’re extremely pleased and grateful is an understatement,” Baker said. “This brings justice — finally — to a man who has tragically suffered so so greatly as a result of this wrongful conviction.”

