For Immediate Release
Nov. 23, 2021
Senior Judge James Welsh on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 11:22 a.m. filed his ruling that sets aside the conviction of Kevin Strickland, who has served 43 years in a Missouri prison, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
At 11:50 a.m. the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed a Notice of Dismissal, dismissing all criminal counts against Strickland.
“To say we’re extremely pleased and grateful is an understatement,” Baker said. “This brings justice — finally — to a man who has tragically suffered so so greatly as a result of this wrongful conviction.”
