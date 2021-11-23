Tribune Photo | Charlie Mizell

By Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On Tuesday, November 23rd, at approximately 4:16 p.m. Raytown Police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of Gregory Blvd and Hunter Ave.

Officers arrived locating 1 teenage male with apparent gunshot wounds. The teenage male was transported to an area hospital, the condition is unknown. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).

Report Number: 21-2930