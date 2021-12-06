By MSHP Troop A

We are currently investigating an officer involved shooting.

The Jackson County Sheriff Office was called to residence in rural Blue Springs, MO for a disturbance. The deputies responded and encountered an armed individual outside the residence.



The suspect had fired rounds into the residence while the residence was occupied. Deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect as the Jackson County SWAT team arrived. Further attempts to negotiate with the suspect were made.

The suspect, who was in a vehicle then rammed a SWAT vehicle which disabled the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect produced a weapon in a threatening manner and a Jackson County Deputy fired a round striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased. The suspect was identified as Douglas B. Halphin, 48, of Blue Springs, MO. This investigation is ongoing by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control