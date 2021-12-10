FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 10, 2021

The Lee’s Summit City Council will hold a special session on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. to consider a resolution in response to a pending decision regarding a mask mandate by the Jackson County Legislature. If Resolution No. 21-28 is adopted by the City Council, the city manager will be advised to not assign designated resources to support the Jackson County mask mandate.

The Jackson County Legislature will meet on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., to consider Resolution 20844 approving the issuance of a county mask mandate order in response to existing COVID-19 conditions.

Mayor Bill Baird

“Our citizens have been subject to the decisions of Jackson County when it has pertained to social distancing, wearing masks and capacity limits. Our citizens can make independent decisions to protect themselves and their families. We are at a point where vaccines are available to our eligible population, personal protection is easily available, and COVID testing is offered on a frequent basis,” said Mayor Baird.